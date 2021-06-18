Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Decreases By 21.6%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,674,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 3,412,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.1 days.
Shares of TEFOF opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.46.
Telefónica Company Profile
