Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Decreases By 21.6%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,674,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 3,412,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.1 days.

Shares of TEFOF opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.