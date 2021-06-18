Short Interest in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Decreases By 23.8%

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 326,644 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,562. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

