Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Drops By 22.6%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 54.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TORM by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

TRMD opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $646.15 million, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of -362.14. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.66%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

