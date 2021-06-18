Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Decreases By 22.2%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TUFN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,530. The firm has a market cap of $325.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.