Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

