Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIFY opened at $3.71 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

