Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $76.41, with a volume of 1329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.38.

Specifically, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $104,364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

