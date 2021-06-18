Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $111,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 386,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,705. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.