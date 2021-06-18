Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.75

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of research firms have commented on SMWB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

