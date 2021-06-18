Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $42,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

SPG stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.