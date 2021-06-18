Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,416. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $263.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.