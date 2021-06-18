SIX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. SIX has a total market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00138758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00179211 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.33 or 0.00861212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,632.84 or 0.99732457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SIX

SIX was first traded on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

