Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg Sells 10,000 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

