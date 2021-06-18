Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the May 13th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

EDTK stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.