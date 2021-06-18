Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the May 13th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

EDTK stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

