Skycoin Achieves Market Cap of $24.99 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003429 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $224,473.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00135461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00183214 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00879803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.31 or 1.00028684 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

