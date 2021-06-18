Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-148.05 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.40 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.90 target price for the company.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

EM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,585. Smart Share Global has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.