Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 374,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

