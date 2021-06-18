Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) PT Raised to $30.50

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $24.00 to $30.50 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 94,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

