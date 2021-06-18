Smoothy Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $560,974.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00180782 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.22 or 1.00211546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.72 or 0.00853941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

