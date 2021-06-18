Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $24,999,342.34 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,229,717.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00.

Snap stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

