Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 18,928 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,237,749 shares in the company, valued at $78,225,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22.

On Thursday, April 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $61.98 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.