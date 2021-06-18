So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

NASDAQ:SY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 247,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $979.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.00 and a beta of 0.20. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

SY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

