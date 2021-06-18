So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

NASDAQ SY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,783. The company has a market capitalization of $979.86 million, a PE ratio of -903.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

SY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

