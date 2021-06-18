SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $20.80

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $21.37. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 58,113 shares traded.

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

