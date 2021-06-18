Soitec’s (SLOIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SLOIY opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.01. Soitec has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

