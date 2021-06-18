Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 13th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SOHO opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.28.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

