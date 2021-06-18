Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.99. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 1,325 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

