South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.99 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03). Approximately 353,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 517,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.20 ($2.07).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.57. The stock has a market cap of £7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

