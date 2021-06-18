Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 179.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $172,423,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $147.23. 114,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

