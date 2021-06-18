Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 253,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.