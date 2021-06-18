Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

TSCO traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,400. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.