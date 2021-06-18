Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $60.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. 8,772,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,564. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

