Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 297,141 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

SWX stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

