SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Position Decreased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,468 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 5.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.57% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 798,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 636,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,500,000 after buying an additional 74,324 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 308,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 201,693 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 294,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 72,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,116. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64.

