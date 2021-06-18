Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $24,763.02

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $24,763.02 and approximately $7,428.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00437164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

