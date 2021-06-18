SPINDLE Market Capitalization Achieves $274,953.58 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $274,953.58 and $340.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.53 or 0.99969398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00034332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00429747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.03 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00764011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00074230 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003415 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

