Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 274.50 ($3.59).

SPT traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 238.20 ($3.11). The company had a trading volume of 2,568,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,520. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 733.92. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total value of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Insiders have bought a total of 4,402 shares of company stock worth $1,070,346 over the last quarter.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

