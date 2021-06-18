Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SV opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Spring Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $15,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $12,854,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,063,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

