Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Squarespace in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $62.45.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

