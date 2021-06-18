SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
SRAX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 608,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,512. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $115.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72.
SRAX Company Profile
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
