ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 94,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 74.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 698,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 298,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $4,160,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. 278,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,269,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

