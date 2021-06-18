ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 26,148 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 1.30% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

PSK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,750. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

