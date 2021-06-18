ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

IJR traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 118,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

