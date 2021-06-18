ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG traded down $40.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,253.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,964. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,345.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

