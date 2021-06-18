ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $230.34. 82,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,031. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $448.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

