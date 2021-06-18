ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $82.06. 85,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,855. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

