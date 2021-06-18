ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 22,432 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,432 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF makes up about 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 3.67% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 85,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

