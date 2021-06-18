ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $25.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,409.01. 30,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,330.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,455.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

