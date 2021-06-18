ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,432 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF comprises about 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 3.67% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,355,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 470,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 272,632 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,151,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,493,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,595 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CMBS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.33. 85,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,622. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26.

