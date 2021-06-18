Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGKF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SAGKF opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

